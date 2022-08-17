The Denver Art Museum's "Singing Sinks" piece is back after a five-year hiatus.

Details: The faucets — found in the bathrooms of the Sie Welcome Center on Level 2 of the freshly renovated Martin Building — belt out a harmonious chorus of "Row Row Row Your Boat" as you wash your hands.

Each sink is equipped with an interactive sound system that pipes in the music through the drain, offering a "voice in the plumbing" effect.

The installation was created by longtime Colorado artist Jim Green and debuted at the museum in 2002.

Of note: The DAM was recently cited as having one of the "Best Museum Bathrooms" in the country by the American Alliance of Museums, thanks in large part to its serenading sinks.