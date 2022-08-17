1 hour ago - News
Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally
Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues.
By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
- Colorado is one of only four states where teacher salaries are at least 30% below those of other college graduates.
The big picture: On the national level, inflation-adjusted wages for teachers have remained essentially flat since 1996, increasing just $29 compared to 2021 figures, the institute found.
- College graduates who don't teach saw wages increase $445 in the same period.
