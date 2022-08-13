2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $340k

Whether you're on the hunt for a cozy condo or a modern mansion, this week's roundup runs the gamut.

1057 N. Emerson St. Unit A — $340,000

Why we love it: This light-filled one-bedroom condo is tucked inside a 19th century Victorian.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 629 square feet
  • Listed by: Zahra Al-Arahawi at Price and Company
  • Features: French doors, fireplace, exposed brick walls, spacious bedroom with two closets.
2729 W. 28th Ave. #208 — $560,000

Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a new build in a walkable location, this Jefferson Park condo might do the trick.

  • Neighborhood: Jefferson Park
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,153 square feet
  • Listed by: Katie Muller at RE/MAX of Boulder
  • Features: Open layout, modern kitchen, neutral finishes throughout, community rooftop.
3496 E. Nielsen Ln. — $775,000

Why we love it: With an open layout, garage and fenced-in yard, this stylish ranch-style home is ideal for families.

  • Neighborhood: Wellshire
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,453 square feet
  • Listed by: Tonya Weekley at Lynn Real Estate
  • Features: Restoration Hardware marble vanity, green kitchen cabinets, remodeled primary suite.
4523 Clay St. — $865,000

Why we love it: From the welcoming covered front porch to the remodeled open kitchen, there's a lot to love about this charming bungalow.

  • Neighborhood: Sunnyside
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,704 square feet
  • Listed by: Matt Clark at Thrive Real Estate Group
  • Features: Two-car garage, fenced-in yard, two en-suites.
3307 N. Humboldt St. — $1,345,000

Why we love it: This modern home is stunning, but the star feature is sliding door in the kitchen which allows you to have indoor-outdoor entertaining space.

  • Neighborhood: Cole
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,028 square feet
  • Listed by: Emily Lemere at Unique Properties LLC
  • Features: Bonus space with kitchenette above garage, custom cabinetry, private balcony off primary bedroom.
