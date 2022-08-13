Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $340k

Whether you're on the hunt for a cozy condo or a modern mansion, this week's roundup runs the gamut.

Why we love it: This light-filled one-bedroom condo is tucked inside a 19th century Victorian.

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 629 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 629 square feet Listed by: Zahra Al-Arahawi at Price and Company

Zahra Al-Arahawi at Price and Company Features: French doors, fireplace, exposed brick walls, spacious bedroom with two closets.

Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a new build in a walkable location, this Jefferson Park condo might do the trick.

Neighborhood: Jefferson Park

Jefferson Park Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,153 square feet

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,153 square feet Listed by: Katie Muller at RE/MAX of Boulder

Katie Muller at RE/MAX of Boulder Features: Open layout, modern kitchen, neutral finishes throughout, community rooftop.

Why we love it: With an open layout, garage and fenced-in yard, this stylish ranch-style home is ideal for families.

Neighborhood: Wellshire

Wellshire Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,453 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,453 square feet Listed by: Tonya Weekley at Lynn Real Estate

Tonya Weekley at Lynn Real Estate Features: Restoration Hardware marble vanity, green kitchen cabinets, remodeled primary suite.

Why we love it: From the welcoming covered front porch to the remodeled open kitchen, there's a lot to love about this charming bungalow.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside

Sunnyside Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,704 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,704 square feet Listed by: Matt Clark at Thrive Real Estate Group

Matt Clark at Thrive Real Estate Group Features: Two-car garage, fenced-in yard, two en-suites.

Why we love it: This modern home is stunning, but the star feature is sliding door in the kitchen which allows you to have indoor-outdoor entertaining space.