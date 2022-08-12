7 things to do in Denver this weekend | Aug. 12-14

📼 Throw it back to the '90s at RiNo Beer Fest, featuring a dance party and unlimited samples from Colorado breweries. Tickets range from $5 to $55 for Saturday's event at Zeppelin Station.

🛍 Shop local makers and small businesses at Saturday's Horseshoe Market. Admission is free, and the pop-up runs from 10am-4pm on Larimer St. in the RiNO district.

🍻 Celebrate Bierstadt Lagerhaus turning six with an action-packed pool party. The free festivities at the German-style brew pub run from noon until late on Saturday.

🖤 Go to Goth Prom, a celebration of dark alternative culture on Friday night at Tracks Nightclub. Tickets start at $25.

🏈 Catch the Broncos preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Tickets to the home game start at $40 each.

🤼‍♂️ Enjoy a Lucha Libre experience at Museo de las Americas. Tickets to the event Friday night are $10 for kids and $25 for adults.

🛼 Channel your inner Leo at Oh My Stars, a monthly, Zodiac-themed skate date. A $10 or $15 Rollerdome ticket includes open skating from 3-10pm Friday, free skate rentals and more.