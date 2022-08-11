Chart: Axios Visuals

Starting next year, Denver will join a few dozen cities across the country with a minimum wage above $17 an hour.

Details: The city's minimum hourly wage currently sits at $15.87, but will rise to $17.29 starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Why it matters: This is good news for minimum-wage workers facing rising costs due to inflation, but may further burden business owners feeling the squeeze of high costs.

Context: The hike was mandated by a bill signed in 2019 boosting overall pay for local workers.

The law requires that the city use the consumer price index to determine new wages for 2023.

The new wages were determined by using the bill's language, as the city's finance department found the consumer price index for the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area was 8.94%.

The big picture: The increased wages mean Denver's hourly rate is nearly $5 more than the state's minimum of $12.56, and just over $10 more than the federal minimum of $7.25.

Between the lines: The minimum wage for tipped service industry workers will be $14.27 an hour, provided they earn at least $3.02 in tips, according to a release from the city's finance department.

What they're saying: "For the majority of independent restaurants, if not all, this makes zero sense," Juan Padro, founder of the Culinary Creative Group, told BusinessDen.