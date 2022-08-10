Melty cheese might take center stage at most pizza parlors, but that's not the case at Denver's newest joint, Everyday Pizza.

Details: Sam and Tricia Maher — the owners of the popular plant-based menu at South Broadway's Somebody People — opened a vegan Neapolitan-style pizzeria in the Ballpark neighborhood on Aug 2. that puts vegetables in the spotlight.

Most ingredients are sourced locally, meaning the menu changes seasonally. And the dough, pastas and "cheeses" — made from nuts — are crafted in-house.

The restaurant also offers a thoughtful wine and cocktail list, along with several creative zero-proof concoctions.

What they're saying: "We're not trying to replicate the standard vegan pizza that's out there," Sam told BusinessDen. "There will be no fake meats on the pizza, just an assortment of fresh vegetables curated to create some great flavors."

🍕 Alayna's thought bubble: As a cheese queen, I was surprised not to miss it even a little on the onion pie — which includes the root veggie five different ways, plus almonds, green olives and a generous drizzle of cooked wine ($17).

🍕 Gigi's thought bubble: The name of the eatery — a nod to the song by Sly and the Family Stone — gives diners a hint that music is an essential ingredient at the new pizzeria, setting a lively backdrop. While they're still in season, don't miss the crushed tomato pie with San Marzano, basil and almonds. It's simple but utterly delicious.

What to watch: The restaurant is planning to serve lunch in the coming weeks, and will be hosting DJs and late-night parties in the future, Tricia told Westword.