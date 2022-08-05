8 things to do around Denver this weekend | August 5-7

🎸 Bop to local bands' tunes on the rooftop of Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Friday’s B-Side Music show features Fly Amanita and The Mañanas, and starts at 6:30pm. Enjoy one free beer with every $30 ticket purchase.

🍨 Score $1 ice cream scoops to celebrate the Saturday opening of Van Leeuwen's first Colorado location. The promo runs 1-11pm at 1750 29th St. in Boulder.

✈️ Admire iconic aircraft at Hops in the Hangar, a beer festival at the Air & Space Museum featuring 20 local breweries. Tickets cost $55 for the adults-only event Saturday night.

🌱 Sample barbecue, sweets and more at VegFest Colorado, a vegan festival taking place Saturday and Sunday at Improper City and on 32nd Street in Denver. Tickets start at $13.

🥟 Book a boozy dim sum brunch for your crew, hosted by Colorado Sake Co. Reserving a table for Saturday or Sunday costs $10, which counts toward your party’s tab.

🛍️ Sip while you shop local vendors at Saturday Night BAZAAR at Sloan’s Lake. This free weekly summer market runs 4-8pm at 1611 Raleigh St.

🎶 Take in "Transitions," a night of dance presented by NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre. Tickets cost $25 for performances Friday and Saturday night.

🧘‍♀️ Kickstart your Saturday with a yoga session at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Tickets for the 7am workout class are $38 and up. (Bring your own water and mat.)