Political pulse: Recount affirms primary and Polis faces complaint
The result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.
By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.
- Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the winner, Pam Anderson — according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office.
- The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria, as well as a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County that were discovered and allowed to be counted.
⛔ What else: Gov. Jared Polis is the subject of a complaint filed by Republicans, who accuse him of using taxpayer money for campaign purposes.
- With each taxpayer rebate arriving this month, Polis is sending a letter in which he essentially takes credit for the check, not mentioning that the real reason for the refund is the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights — an amendment he's long worked to undermine.
- It will cost taxpayers about $1.7 million to mail the checks. Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl says Polis should pay for the mailer from his campaign account.
📌 State of play: Democrats are sweating after a poll shows a second, formerly safe congressional district is at risk of a GOP flip.
- Democrat Brittany Pettersen is essentially tied with Republican challenger Erik Aadland, according to a Meeting Street Insights poll.
- The poll was conducted in mid-July for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, as Politico first reported.
Flashback: The neighboring new 8th District is now leaning toward Republicans, pundits say.
📺 What to watch: In his second TV ad of the campaign, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet gets an endorsement from an unaffiliated outdoor guide who took him fly fishing on the Arkansas River.
- Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee aired a TV spot that highlighted how Bennet votes for Biden's agenda 98% of the time.
Why it matters: Bennet is spending big money to get on TV early, in an attempt to define himself as an independent before Republicans can characterize him otherwise.
- The early campaigning is also a sign that the Democratic incumbent knows he's in a tight race.
Of note: Bennet received a one-day fishing license to film the commercial, according to documents provided by his campaign.
- Fishing politics in the West are a thing. Just ask Wyoming's Liz Cheney.
🗳 Political Pulse is a new regular feature from Axios Denver designed to catch you up quick on politics news.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.