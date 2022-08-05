Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.

By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.

Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the winner, Pam Anderson — according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office.

The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria, as well as a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County that were discovered and allowed to be counted.

⛔ What else: Gov. Jared Polis is the subject of a complaint filed by Republicans, who accuse him of using taxpayer money for campaign purposes.

With each taxpayer rebate arriving this month, Polis is sending a letter in which he essentially takes credit for the check, not mentioning that the real reason for the refund is the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights — an amendment he's long worked to undermine.

It will cost taxpayers about $1.7 million to mail the checks. Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl says Polis should pay for the mailer from his campaign account.

📌 State of play: Democrats are sweating after a poll shows a second, formerly safe congressional district is at risk of a GOP flip.

Democrat Brittany Pettersen is essentially tied with Republican challenger Erik Aadland, according to a Meeting Street Insights poll.

The poll was conducted in mid-July for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, as Politico first reported.

Flashback: The neighboring new 8th District is now leaning toward Republicans, pundits say.

📺 What to watch: In his second TV ad of the campaign, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet gets an endorsement from an unaffiliated outdoor guide who took him fly fishing on the Arkansas River.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee aired a TV spot that highlighted how Bennet votes for Biden's agenda 98% of the time.

Why it matters: Bennet is spending big money to get on TV early, in an attempt to define himself as an independent before Republicans can characterize him otherwise.

The early campaigning is also a sign that the Democratic incumbent knows he's in a tight race.

Of note: Bennet received a one-day fishing license to film the commercial, according to documents provided by his campaign.

Fishing politics in the West are a thing. Just ask Wyoming's Liz Cheney.

🗳 Political Pulse is a new regular feature from Axios Denver designed to catch you up quick on politics news.