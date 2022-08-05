54 mins ago - News

Political pulse: Recount affirms primary and Polis faces complaint

John Frank
Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/Axios
Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.

By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.

  • Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the winner, Pam Anderson — according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office.
  • The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria, as well as a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County that were discovered and allowed to be counted.

⛔ What else: Gov. Jared Polis is the subject of a complaint filed by Republicans, who accuse him of using taxpayer money for campaign purposes.

  • With each taxpayer rebate arriving this month, Polis is sending a letter in which he essentially takes credit for the check, not mentioning that the real reason for the refund is the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights — an amendment he's long worked to undermine.
  • It will cost taxpayers about $1.7 million to mail the checks. Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl says Polis should pay for the mailer from his campaign account.

📌 State of play: Democrats are sweating after a poll shows a second, formerly safe congressional district is at risk of a GOP flip.

  • Democrat Brittany Pettersen is essentially tied with Republican challenger Erik Aadland, according to a Meeting Street Insights poll.
  • The poll was conducted in mid-July for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, as Politico first reported.

Flashback: The neighboring new 8th District is now leaning toward Republicans, pundits say.

📺 What to watch: In his second TV ad of the campaign, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet gets an endorsement from an unaffiliated outdoor guide who took him fly fishing on the Arkansas River.

  • Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee aired a TV spot that highlighted how Bennet votes for Biden's agenda 98% of the time.

Why it matters: Bennet is spending big money to get on TV early, in an attempt to define himself as an independent before Republicans can characterize him otherwise.

  • The early campaigning is also a sign that the Democratic incumbent knows he's in a tight race.

Of note: Bennet received a one-day fishing license to film the commercial, according to documents provided by his campaign.

🗳 Political Pulse is a new regular feature from Axios Denver designed to catch you up quick on politics news.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more