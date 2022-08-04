24 mins ago - News

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

Alayna Alvarez
The sunflower field at Anderson Farms in Erie, Colorado. Photos: Crystal Sutherland/Courtesy of Anderson Farms

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer.

Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.

  • Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.
  • And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25).

Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more