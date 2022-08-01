It's Colorado Day, commemorating President Ulysses S. Grant signing a proclamation on Aug. 1, 1876, that resulted in the creation of our state.

Statehood was granted weeks after the 100th Independence Day — giving Colorado its official nickname of the Centennial State.

Colorado was a territory for 15 years before earning statehood.

Yes, but: It took a while before the date became a celebration.

The original commemoration in 1907 was sponsored by a group called the Sons of Colorado. A massive parade, including floats and an ox team, was planned in Denver, according to Denverite.

The same year, the state legislature passed a bill officially recognizing the day.

Flashback: President Andrew Johnson, Grant's predecessor, rejected Colorado's statehood bid in 1867, citing its small population.

Of note: To commemorate, all 42 state parks are free to the public today.