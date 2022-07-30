Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up.

Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood.

It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.

Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."

The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw.

The walkway is accessible from 36th Street and Chestnut Place.

By the numbers: Money for the project came from the $937 million in bonds approved by voters in 2017 and the Denver Parks & Recreation Capital Improvement Fund.

At least $5 million from the bonds was used for the project.

The intrigue: You won’t have any shortage of places to eat or drink if you visit this weekend.

Number Thirty Eight, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, and Split Lip are all just a stone's throw away.

Reality check: Be prepared for a noisy visit.