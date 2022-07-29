1 hour ago - Things to Do

7 things to do in Denver this weekend

Sami Sparber
People walk past the UMS (Underground Music Showcase) sign along South Broadway.
People walk past the Underground Music Showcase sign along South Broadwayin 2014. Photo: Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

✊ The 22nd annual Underground Music Showcase is cranking today through Sunday across more than a dozen stages along Broadway between 5th and Alameda avenues. Check out the lineup.

💪 Practice ballet barre in a beer garden for free. The 45-minute outdoor fitness class starts at 10am and is hosted by Barre3 at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.

  • Of note: Bring your own yoga mat, water and optional handheld weights. Register here.

🎭 Catch a performance of “The Music Man” with Opera Theatre of the Rockies. Adult tickets start at $20 for shows Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

⚾️ Root for the Rockies as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start under $20.

🌿 Snack and sip at an interactive popup with plant-based brand Real Food from the Ground Up. The free event takes place 11am-5pm Sunday at McGregor Square.

🎶 Celebrate Chicano music and culture at Su Teatro’s annual Chicano Music Festival and Auction. The festival runs through Sunday, and passes are $40.

  • Of note: Audience members must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear a mask inside the venue.

🎨 Get artsy and partake in free workshops at ArtPark Menagerie. The event is 1-4pm Saturday at RiNo Art Park, hosted with Alto Gallery and RedLine Contemporary Art Center.

