Denver leaders look to protect mobile home residents
Denver's mobile home park residents could soon see more protections from displacement spurred by rising rent and redevelopment.
Why it matters: Denver is one of the least affordable metro areas in the U.S., where homelessness persists.
- Mobile homes make homeownership more attainable and remain the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing nationwide.
Driving the news: Denver council members are drafting a proposal that would put a moratorium on mobile home park development citywide, council president Jamie Torres said at a committee meeting Monday.
- The measure — modeled after Aurora's 10-month freeze in 2018 and backed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration — is intended to provide housing security while local leaders craft permanent protective policies for the city's five mobile home parks, totaling about 300 units.
The big picture: Mobile home parks are lucrative businesses, and corporations are snapping up mom-and-pop-owned lots across the country.
- Because most mobile home residents solely own their dwelling unit — not the land beneath it — they have little say over what happens to the property's value or future.
- What's worse, steep costs and restrictive city laws also prevent many people from being able to move their mobile homes, forcing them to leave them behind altogether.
Zoom in: In Denver, city zoning prohibits owners of units in mobile home parks from replacing their old homes with newer, safer ones.
- Those restrictions also prevent residents from procuring financing to purchase the parks where their units are when sites are posted for sale.
Zoom out: Denver leaders' moves come on the heels of Colorado Democratic lawmakers, who have taken steps over the last three years to give more protection to mobile home park tenants.
- Yes, but: Even with increased safeguards, some parks have fallen through the cracks — and many affordable housing advocates are calling for more protection.
What's next: Denver council members plan to introduce an ordinance for the moratorium later this summer, Torres said.
- In early 2023, city leaders are also planning to revise the zoning code to better protect mobile home tenants.
