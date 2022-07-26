Denver's mobile home park residents could soon see more protections from displacement spurred by rising rent and redevelopment.

Why it matters: Denver is one of the least affordable metro areas in the U.S., where homelessness persists.

Mobile homes make homeownership more attainable and remain the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing nationwide.

Driving the news: Denver council members are drafting a proposal that would put a moratorium on mobile home park development citywide, council president Jamie Torres said at a committee meeting Monday.

The measure — modeled after Aurora's 10-month freeze in 2018 and backed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration — is intended to provide housing security while local leaders craft permanent protective policies for the city's five mobile home parks, totaling about 300 units.

The big picture: Mobile home parks are lucrative businesses, and corporations are snapping up mom-and-pop-owned lots across the country.

Because most mobile home residents solely own their dwelling unit — not the land beneath it — they have little say over what happens to the property's value or future.

What's worse, steep costs and restrictive city laws also prevent many people from being able to move their mobile homes, forcing them to leave them behind altogether.

Zoom in: In Denver, city zoning prohibits owners of units in mobile home parks from replacing their old homes with newer, safer ones.

Those restrictions also prevent residents from procuring financing to purchase the parks where their units are when sites are posted for sale.

Zoom out: Denver leaders' moves come on the heels of Colorado Democratic lawmakers, who have taken steps over the last three years to give more protection to mobile home park tenants.

Yes, but: Even with increased safeguards, some parks have fallen through the cracks — and many affordable housing advocates are calling for more protection.

What's next: Denver council members plan to introduce an ordinance for the moratorium later this summer, Torres said.