Colorado voters face huge questions in 2022 election
This fall, Colorado voters will once again carry the burden of answering major questions about the state's future.
What's happening: At least seven questions are confirmed for the November ballot. A handful of others — involving education, wine sales and more — could also qualify before the Aug. 8 deadline.
- Five of the measures were sent to voters by state lawmakers, according to an independent tracker, including one that would trim existing tax breaks to pay for a school meals program.
- The latest addition is a proposal asking voters to legalize possession (but not the retail sale) of psychedelic mushrooms.
- The other voter-generated referendum would lower the state's income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
Why it matters: Colorado's penchant for direct democracy is not new, but the ballot measure process is increasingly weaponized by advocates who don't get their way in the traditional lawmaking process.
- It also forces voters to decide on complex new laws with limited information.
What they're saying: Since 2014, when power brokers cut a deal to keep an oil and gas measure off the ballot, "we just continue to see that interplay between initiatives and legislation," said Sarah Mercer, a lobbyist who tracks ballot questions.
- Taylor West, an advocate for the "natural medicines" legalization initiative, says "voters are really eager to see action … in a way that is more direct than a legislative effort."
What to watch: A dozen other measures are collecting voter signatures to secure a ballot slot — most of which failed as part of legislation earlier this year.
- One would earmark existing state dollars and increase retail marijuana taxes to provide outside learning opportunities for students and address teacher retention.
- Another takes a different approach to mushrooms with psychedelic properties by just decriminalizing them.
- A third possibility would allow the sale of wine at grocery stores and other places where beer is sold.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.