The state's emergency management chief is under fire as newly revealed details show he created a hostile work environment by berating staff and displaying violent bouts of rage.

Why it matters: The turmoil surrounding director Mike Willis' tenure comes amid the apex of Colorado's wildfire season and raises questions about Gov. Jared Polis' administration's disaster preparedness.

Driving the news: Willis displayed a pattern of misconduct, cursing at his colleagues and becoming aggressive, repeatedly over his five years as chief, according to a Denver Post review of state records and interviews with officials.

Twice in the past 18 months he was suspended for his action and only warned earlier this year that another incident would lead to termination, despite his professional record.

An internal personnel investigation into whether Willis was drunk during the response to the STEM School shooting in 2019 was recently dismissed as unsubstantiated.

What he's saying: Willis acknowledged he "can be intimidating on occasion" but blamed his passion for the work.

The intrigue: Picked for the job under former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Willis played a prominent role in Polis' management of COVID-19.