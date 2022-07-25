Colorado emergency management chief under fire for hostile workplace
The state's emergency management chief is under fire as newly revealed details show he created a hostile work environment by berating staff and displaying violent bouts of rage.
Why it matters: The turmoil surrounding director Mike Willis' tenure comes amid the apex of Colorado's wildfire season and raises questions about Gov. Jared Polis' administration's disaster preparedness.
Driving the news: Willis displayed a pattern of misconduct, cursing at his colleagues and becoming aggressive, repeatedly over his five years as chief, according to a Denver Post review of state records and interviews with officials.
- Twice in the past 18 months he was suspended for his action and only warned earlier this year that another incident would lead to termination, despite his professional record.
- An internal personnel investigation into whether Willis was drunk during the response to the STEM School shooting in 2019 was recently dismissed as unsubstantiated.
What he's saying: Willis acknowledged he "can be intimidating on occasion" but blamed his passion for the work.
The intrigue: Picked for the job under former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Willis played a prominent role in Polis' management of COVID-19.
- But recently, he has been less visible publicly as part of the governor's wildfire preparedness focus.
- Through a spokesperson, Polis declined to comment on Willis' conduct.
