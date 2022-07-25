1 hour ago - News

Colorado emergency management chief under fire for hostile workplace

John Frank
Mike Willis stands over Gov. Jared Polis' left shoulder as the governor announces a state of emergency in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Mike Willis stands over Gov. Jared Polis' left shoulder as the governor announces a state of emergency in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The state's emergency management chief is under fire as newly revealed details show he created a hostile work environment by berating staff and displaying violent bouts of rage.

Why it matters: The turmoil surrounding director Mike Willis' tenure comes amid the apex of Colorado's wildfire season and raises questions about Gov. Jared Polis' administration's disaster preparedness.

Driving the news: Willis displayed a pattern of misconduct, cursing at his colleagues and becoming aggressive, repeatedly over his five years as chief, according to a Denver Post review of state records and interviews with officials.

  • Twice in the past 18 months he was suspended for his action and only warned earlier this year that another incident would lead to termination, despite his professional record.
  • An internal personnel investigation into whether Willis was drunk during the response to the STEM School shooting in 2019 was recently dismissed as unsubstantiated.

What he's saying: Willis acknowledged he "can be intimidating on occasion" but blamed his passion for the work.

The intrigue: Picked for the job under former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Willis played a prominent role in Polis' management of COVID-19.

  • But recently, he has been less visible publicly as part of the governor's wildfire preparedness focus.
  • Through a spokesperson, Polis declined to comment on Willis' conduct.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more