There are plenty of places to get breakfast burritos in Denver, but what stands above the rest?

Here are three terrific spots to get your morning fix.

Why it stands out: This eatery's esteemed breakfast burrito is loaded with scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, daily breakfast meat and your choice of green chile sauce.

Find multiple locations for dine-in or drive-thru service.

Why it stands out: A breakfast burrito sets you back just $2.50 at this speedy early-bird joint.

Address: 2900 W. 26th Ave. in Jefferson Park.

2900 W. 26th Ave. in Jefferson Park. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 5am-8pm, Thursday and Friday 5am-9pm, Saturday 6am-9pm. Closed Sunday.

Why it stands out: Choose between more than a dozen pairings of a flour tortilla with egg and other savory fillings.