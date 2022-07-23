34 mins ago - Food and Drink
3 great places for breakfast burritos in Denver
There are plenty of places to get breakfast burritos in Denver, but what stands above the rest?
- Here are three terrific spots to get your morning fix.
1. Santiago's
Why it stands out: This eatery's esteemed breakfast burrito is loaded with scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, daily breakfast meat and your choice of green chile sauce.
- Find multiple locations for dine-in or drive-thru service.
2. Araujo's
Why it stands out: A breakfast burrito sets you back just $2.50 at this speedy early-bird joint.
- Address: 2900 W. 26th Ave. in Jefferson Park.
- Hours: Monday-Wednesday 5am-8pm, Thursday and Friday 5am-9pm, Saturday 6am-9pm. Closed Sunday.
3. La Fuente
Why it stands out: Choose between more than a dozen pairings of a flour tortilla with egg and other savory fillings.
- Address: 3023 W. 44th Ave #1409 in Berkeley.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 7am-4pm, Friday and Saturday 7am-6pm.
