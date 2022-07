7 things to do in Denver this weekend | July 22-14

🎬 Delight your inner "Friends" fanatic by exploring 12 iconic set recreations and posing for photo ops at The FRIENDS Experience. Standard tickets are $32 and run through Sept. 5.

πŸͺ‘ Learn more about famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and see some of his work at the Kirkland Museum. The exhibition runs through Jan. 8, 2023.

πŸͺ˜ Bring a lawn chair to Civic Green Park and enjoy some West African drumming and dance with Culture on the Green. The event is 6:30-8pm Friday.

🐷 Take the whole fam to see "Sing 2" for free at Infinity Park.

Pro tip: Bring your own blankets and chairs, and get there early to snag a good seat. Gates open at 6pm and the movie starts at 7:30pm Friday.

🐲 Celebrate Asian and Asian American heritage at the 2022 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Races start at 8am Saturday and Sunday, and festivities run all day.

🎸 Catch the Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert Saturday night. Tickets start around $75.

🌱 Start your Sunday with a little self-care at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. A $26 ticket gets you an hour-long yoga class and a beer, plus a succulent and $15 Athleta gift card to take home.