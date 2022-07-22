7 things to do in Denver this weekend | July 22-14

🎬 Delight your inner "Friends" fanatic by exploring 12 iconic set recreations and posing for photo ops at The FRIENDS Experience. Standard tickets are $32 and run through Sept. 5.

🪑 Learn more about famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and see some of his work at the Kirkland Museum. The exhibition runs through Jan. 8, 2023.

🪘 Bring a lawn chair to Civic Green Park and enjoy some West African drumming and dance with Culture on the Green. The event is 6:30-8pm Friday.

🐷 Take the whole fam to see "Sing 2" for free at Infinity Park.

Pro tip: Bring your own blankets and chairs, and get there early to snag a good seat. Gates open at 6pm and the movie starts at 7:30pm Friday.

🐲 Celebrate Asian and Asian American heritage at the 2022 Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Races start at 8am Saturday and Sunday, and festivities run all day.

🎸 Catch the Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert Saturday night. Tickets start around $75.

🌱 Start your Sunday with a little self-care at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. A $26 ticket gets you an hour-long yoga class and a beer, plus a succulent and $15 Athleta gift card to take home.