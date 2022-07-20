1 hour ago - News
Colorado ranked No. 4 state for business by CNBC
Colorado is among the country's best places to do business, new rankings reveal.
Driving the news: The Centennial State came in fourth on CNBC's 2022 list of the best states for businesses.
- Last year, we were ranked eighth.
Details: The state received high marks based on the strength of its workforce — at the top of the heap nationwide — as well as its education system, technology and innovation.
- Yes, but: We were docked points for our high cost of living, access to capital and cost of doing business. In that last category, Colorado ranks 36th nationwide.
Of note: North Carolina snagged the No. 1 spot — the state's first time at the top.
