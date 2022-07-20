1 hour ago - News

Colorado ranked No. 4 state for business by CNBC

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a businessman wearing a gold tie.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Colorado is among the country's best places to do business, new rankings reveal.

Driving the news: The Centennial State came in fourth on CNBC's 2022 list of the best states for businesses.

Details: The state received high marks based on the strength of its workforce — at the top of the heap nationwide — as well as its education system, technology and innovation.

  • Yes, but: We were docked points for our high cost of living, access to capital and cost of doing business. In that last category, Colorado ranks 36th nationwide.

Of note: North Carolina snagged the No. 1 spot — the state's first time at the top.

