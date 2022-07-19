Lincoln Park residents have a place to buy their groceries.

Driving the news: Osage Café, a restaurant with a skills training program, is relaunching as Osage Café & Mercado on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Osage Café, operated by Youth Employment Academy (YEA), is a community institution in the Mariposa District near La Alma-Lincoln Park, the city's second-ever historic district.

Annie Hancock, director of resident and community connections at Denver Housing Authority, which is leasing the space for the cafe, said the agency identified access to food as a top priority when planning affordable housing development in the Mariposa District.

Details: Its new location at 1015 Osage St., on the ground floor of DHA's headquarters, puts the cafe and market next to the RTD's 10th and Osage station.

The market will offer dairy products, fresh produce, beef, poultry and canned goods.

Osage Café originally opened in 2013 by YEA, which provides job training for young people and adults.

What they're saying: "We are here to learn from everybody and adapt to the larger neighborhood needs," Hancock told Axios Denver.

Of note: Kids can get free healthy snacks at Osage Café, including yogurt parfaits and peanut butter and jelly roll-ups.