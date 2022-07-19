Osage Café expands to offer groceries in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park residents have a place to buy their groceries.
Driving the news: Osage Café, a restaurant with a skills training program, is relaunching as Osage Café & Mercado on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Osage Café, operated by Youth Employment Academy (YEA), is a community institution in the Mariposa District near La Alma-Lincoln Park, the city's second-ever historic district.
- Annie Hancock, director of resident and community connections at Denver Housing Authority, which is leasing the space for the cafe, said the agency identified access to food as a top priority when planning affordable housing development in the Mariposa District.
Details: Its new location at 1015 Osage St., on the ground floor of DHA's headquarters, puts the cafe and market next to the RTD's 10th and Osage station.
- The market will offer dairy products, fresh produce, beef, poultry and canned goods.
- Osage Café originally opened in 2013 by YEA, which provides job training for young people and adults.
What they're saying: "We are here to learn from everybody and adapt to the larger neighborhood needs," Hancock told Axios Denver.
Of note: Kids can get free healthy snacks at Osage Café, including yogurt parfaits and peanut butter and jelly roll-ups.
- The restaurant and market will host a grand opening Tuesday from 2-4pm, and will serve food prepared by chefs who are DHA residents
