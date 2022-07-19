Denver hits triple-digit heat (again)

The Mile High City clocked 100° Monday, setting a new record for the date of July 18.

Details: The record-breaking temperature was confirmed by the National Weather Service, which noted the previous record of 99° set in 2020 had been broken.

Monday's scorcher was Denver's fourth triple-digit day so far this year.

Denver has witnessed temperatures of 100° or higher 104 times since 1872, when official climatological records for the city were first measured, according to the NWS.

Yes, but: Monday's temperature fell short of the forecasted 101°, which had prompted a citywide heat advisory.

Tuesday will still be hot, with an expected high of 93°.

The big picture: "It is not just weather — our climate is warming!" tweeted local meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Our thought bubble: The Plains are experiencing a widespread, long-lasting heat wave with no end in sight. Climate change makes such events more likely, more severe and longer-lasting.