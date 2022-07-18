David Lopez grew up in Arvada and Thornton before earning a business degree from CU Boulder last year as a first-generation college student.

Details: He began developing what would become Gritly, a startup he co-founded that provides training for entry-level tech jobs, in 2018.

The platform aims to help people who don't have college degrees but are looking to level up. "College isn't for everybody, and that's okay," Lopez told Axios Denver.

Driving the news: Last week, the 23-year-old CEO was named one of 50 recipients of Google's inaugural Startups Latino Founders Fund, which gives $100,000 to Latino-owned businesses to help them grow.

What they're saying: "It's game-changing, to say the least," Lopez told Axios Denver, adding that he plans to use the money to improve product development and build his brand.

We got a peek into how someone as ambitious as Lopez spends his time.