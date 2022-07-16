Cherry Hills mega-mansion hits market at $10M

In this week's hot homes roundup, we're placing our focus on a single stunner, and going big.

Why we love it: This modern home, which sits on just over 1.8 acres, is nothing short of magnificent, from its masterfully designed interior to its serene, sprawling gardens.

Neighborhood: Cherry Hills Farm

Cherry Hills Farm Realtor: John Jaster at Slifer Smith & Frampton Denver

John Jaster at Slifer Smith & Frampton Denver Specs: 5 beds, 11 baths, 16,209 square feet

5 beds, 11 baths, 16,209 square feet Notable features: Crowning glass atriums, indoor hot tub, massive outdoor swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, tennis court, multiple fireplaces, private gym and spa and three-stall heated garage.

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Greg Muntz/Muntz Studios

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

