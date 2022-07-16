1 hour ago - News

Cherry Hills mega-mansion hits market at $10M

Alayna Alvarez
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

In this week's hot homes roundup, we're placing our focus on a single stunner, and going big.

9 Cherry Hills Farm Court — $10,100,000

Why we love it: This modern home, which sits on just over 1.8 acres, is nothing short of magnificent, from its masterfully designed interior to its serene, sprawling gardens.

  • Neighborhood: Cherry Hills Farm
  • Realtor: John Jaster at Slifer Smith & Frampton Denver
  • Specs: 5 beds, 11 baths, 16,209 square feet
  • Notable features: Crowning glass atriums, indoor hot tub, massive outdoor swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, tennis court, multiple fireplaces, private gym and spa and three-stall heated garage.
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Greg Muntz/Muntz Studios
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography
9 Cherry Hills Farm Court. Photo: Tahvory Bunting/Denver Image Photography

See more photos

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more