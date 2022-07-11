How Denver tech startup salaries compare to other cities
When it comes to salary, Denver and Boulder are considered second-tier tech cities.
Driving the news: Wages for technology workers are rising in Colorado, but still lag behind the top four metros of San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and New York, according to a new report looking at the first half of 2022.
- The analysis comes from private data of 125,000 employees provided by more than 2,000 tech companies through Carta's equity management software.
By the numbers: Denver metro area tech workers are compensated 9% less than those in the top market of San Francisco.
- Boulder tech workers do slightly better, at 8% less.
Why it matters: The discounted salaries are just one reason Denver area tech workers have chips on their shoulders; the figures signify that they're valued less than their coastal counterparts.
Yes, but: Colorado's status as a tech hub is improving, particularly as major companies make homes in the state and more employees relocate with the rise of remote work.
- Boulder tech pay has risen 7% so far in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Denver tech salaries rose 4%, Carta found.
Of note: The Carta figures show higher salaries than federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data does.
