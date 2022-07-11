Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

When it comes to salary, Denver and Boulder are considered second-tier tech cities.

Driving the news: Wages for technology workers are rising in Colorado, but still lag behind the top four metros of San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and New York, according to a new report looking at the first half of 2022.

The analysis comes from private data of 125,000 employees provided by more than 2,000 tech companies through Carta's equity management software.

By the numbers: Denver metro area tech workers are compensated 9% less than those in the top market of San Francisco.

Boulder tech workers do slightly better, at 8% less.

Why it matters: The discounted salaries are just one reason Denver area tech workers have chips on their shoulders; the figures signify that they're valued less than their coastal counterparts.

Yes, but: Colorado's status as a tech hub is improving, particularly as major companies make homes in the state and more employees relocate with the rise of remote work.

Boulder tech pay has risen 7% so far in 2022 compared to 2021.

Denver tech salaries rose 4%, Carta found.

Of note: The Carta figures show higher salaries than federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data does.