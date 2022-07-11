23 hours ago - News
Meet the new avalanche rescue dogs at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado
Beaver Creek Resort would like you to meet two special new crew members.
Details: Ruby and Telli are patrol puppies who will spend the next year learning to carry out their heroic duties as onsite avalanche rescuers.
- Ruby is a curious and playful 13-week-old black Labrador retriever born in Pierce, Colorado. Staff tell Axios she's so spunky that when she plays, she jumps straight in the air from sheer excitement.
- Telli is a 9-week-old golden retriever from New Castle, Colorado. Her caretakers describe her as "super sweet and loving," but also say she has a fearless and feisty streak, particularly around big dogs.
What they're barking: "I'm excited to join the Beaver Creek Ski Patrol — and Telli and I are going to be best friends, I already know it!" Ruby told us through her owner/translator.
- "I'm really looking forward to the first time it snows," Telli added. "While I've seen some of the snow left over from last season, I'm going to love it coming from the sky. It'll be so fluffy, just like me!"
