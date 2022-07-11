Beaver Creek Resort would like you to meet two special new crew members.

Details: Ruby and Telli are patrol puppies who will spend the next year learning to carry out their heroic duties as onsite avalanche rescuers.

Ruby is a curious and playful 13-week-old black Labrador retriever born in Pierce, Colorado. Staff tell Axios she's so spunky that when she plays, she jumps straight in the air from sheer excitement.

Telli is a 9-week-old golden retriever from New Castle, Colorado. Her caretakers describe her as "super sweet and loving," but also say she has a fearless and feisty streak, particularly around big dogs.

What they're barking: "I'm excited to join the Beaver Creek Ski Patrol — and Telli and I are going to be best friends, I already know it!" Ruby told us through her owner/translator.