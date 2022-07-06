Colorado abortion providers see spike in donations

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month is prompting more contributions to organizations that provide abortions.

Why it matters: While abortion is still accessible in Colorado, clinics across the state are concerned about meeting increased demand.

Meanwhile, the procedure can be financially burdensome.

Details: Neta Meltzer, regional director for communications and marketing for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, told Axios Denver that they have seen an increase in donations since the court's June decision.

The organization took in more than $37,000 the weekend after the ruling came down — a 4,000% increase over the previous weekend, when they got about $850 in donations.

"With more and more patients seeking care in our region from nearby and neighboring states, they're coming to us with more financial need than ever before," Meltzer said in a statement to Axios Denver.

The regional Planned Parenthood's Patient Assistance Fund used about $800,000 per year pre-pandemic to support patients. Meltzer said they are projected to spend roughly $6 million this year.

The group serves Colorado, New Mexico, southern Nevada and Wyoming. Wyoming is one of the states with a so-called "trigger law," which banned abortions when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

By the numbers: Cobalt, an abortion rights and advocacy organization, raised about $115,000 from June 24 to 27, Laura Chapin, a communications consultant for the nonprofit, told Axios Denver.

Cobalt provides money both for the procedure and "practical support" for items and services like food, groceries and hotel rooms.

The organization granted $4,000 for these expenses from June 24 to 29, with about half of patients who benefited coming from out of state. By contrast, they spent $6,053 total in practical support last year.

"The money is going out to help patients as fast as it's coming in," Chapin told Axios Denver.

An executive assistant at the Boulder Abortion Clinic, which has operated for nearly 50 years, wasn't able to provide specific donations numbers, but did tell Axios Denver that they've seen an uptick in personal contributions, including a woman in her 90s who walked in an wrote a "large" check last week.