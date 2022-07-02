Sam Soriano is part of a new wave of women who are redefining mountain biking.

The 21-year-old from Littleton, who rides in Winter Park, is featured in Teton Gravity Research's new film "Esperanto."

What to know: In the film, Soriano — a former World Cup racer who broke her back in March 2021 — helps guide 11-year-old Sophie Gregory through Virgin, Utah, which offers some of the most difficult and dangerous terrain for biking.

What she's saying: "Freeride … is primarily a male-dominated discipline of biking," Soriano told us in a recent interview. "Right now all the females are pioneering. We are rewriting what was previously written."

Meet her: To get to know Soriano, we asked her a few questions about Colorado and biking.

📱 Favorite app: Instagram. (Follow her here.)

⛰ Favorite place in Colorado: Winter Park for the views. And "I like the smell of the air up there, it just smells different."

🎧 Favorite podcast: "The Bomb Hole," a snowboarding podcast.

📕 Reading list: She just finished "Stillness is the Key."

🎵 On rotation: Right now, '90s hip hop and R&B.

📺 Streaming: "Stranger Things" season 4.

🚲 Favorite places to ride in Colorado: Trestle Bike Park at Winter Park, Valmont Bike Park and White Ranch.