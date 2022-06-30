Data: GSG; Chart: Axios Visuals

Top-of-the-ticket Democrats in Colorado are starting the 2022 general election season with a sizable advantage. But ominous signs suggest Republicans could make gains come November.

State of play: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican opponent Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate who won the GOP primary Tuesday, by 12 points, 49% to 37%, according to an early June poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm. Another 14% remain undecided.

The gap is narrower among unaffiliated voters, but swing counties appear to favor Bennet, the poll finds.

In the governor's race, Democratic incumbent Jared Polis holds a 17-point lead against GOP rival Heidi Ganahl — the only statewide elected Republican who won her primary by a solid margin.

In the poll, Polis received 54% support, compared to 37% for Ganahl. Another 9% were undecided.

Polis' job approval remains positive at 56%, with 37% disapproving.

Between the lines: The numbers reflect that both Republican candidates are less known than their Democratic opponents.

Whether they can make a positive impression in coming months and erode that favorability will prove decisive in the midterms.

Zoom out: President Biden's popularity is plunging in Colorado, as 42% of registered voters have a positive view of him, compared to 56% who view him unfavorably — a 5-point net decline compared to a similar February poll.

Even though he's not on the ballot, Biden's dismal numbers may cast gloom on the Democratic ticket, and enthusiasm is on the GOP side.

What they're saying: In his victory speech, O'Dea repeatedly connected Bennet to Biden —a sign of the newcomer's strategy.

"Let there be no doubt, the Colorado Senate race is a referendum on Joe Biden's policies and Michael Bennet's rubber stamp," O'Dea told supporters.

The other side: Democratic strategists insist they aren't worried about Biden hurting their chances, pointing to the state's blue bent in recent elections.

"Bennet and Polis have been running ahead of Biden the whole time," said Ian Silverii, a prominent Democratic consultant in Colorado. "I think they are going to try to make this a fight … but Republicans are incredibly unpopular in Colorado and their brand is toxic."

Of note: The poll's margin of error is 3.4 points, and the results are weighted to match the state's registered voter population.