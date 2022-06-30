Data: Out Leadership; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado is the 10th-friendliest state for LGBTQ-owned businesses and workers, according to a report published this Pride month.

What's happening: Out Leadership's State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index gave Colorado a score of 86.33 — the same tally earned last year.

Why it matters: Companies in regions that are openly hostile to LGBTQ+ rights could have trouble attracting employees, especially at a time when there's heightened competition for talent among employers.

Inclusive policies that foster diverse workforces can keep Colorado companies competitive. Meanwhile, more conservative states attempt to draw businesses with tax breaks.

What they're saying: "LGBTQ-friendly environments are business-friendly environments," Todd Sears, a former investment banker who founded Out Leadership, told Axios Markets' Emily Peck.

Zoom in: Colorado received perfect 5-point scores for its legal and nondiscrimination protections, as well as most of its youth and family support resources, plus political and religious attitudes.

The state scored 3 out 5 in "state employee coverage," due to lacking transgender-specific care in insurance plans for government workers, as well as in "HIV criminalization," due to state laws punishing those with the condition.

Colorado also got a 3 out of 5 in "work safety," based on incidences of verbal harassment, sexual assault and other mistreatment.

The same scores came for Colorado's "unemployment differential" and "food insecurity differential" — categories which measure discrepancies in poverty rates between those who identify as LGBTQ+ and those who don't.

The big picture: Out Leadership's report reveals widening gaps between the best and worst states, with the less friendly places passing more anti-LGBTQ+ laws while more friendly states move in the opposite direction.