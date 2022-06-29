Fan Expo Denver draws stars of "LotR," "Clerks" and more

Formerly known as Denver Pop Culture Con, enthusiasts are invited to unite this weekend at Fan Expo Denver 2022.

Details: Running Friday through Sunday this holiday weekend, the Colorado Convention Center will host a range of workshops, panels, vendors and cosplay. This is the event's 10th annual iteration, following two years of cancellations.

Thousands of fans will descend on Denver for seminars with professional creators, actors and artists whose work spans comics, books, movies, TV and games.

BFD: Expect celebrity sightings at every turn, with appearances by "The Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood, actor Charlie Hunnam (known for "Sons of Anarchy"), legendary DC Comics creative officer Jim Lee and many more famous names and faces.

Plus: Meet the stars of your favorite animated films and series, like Ming-Na Wen from "Mulan" and Billy West of "Futurama."

Tickets can be purchased here.