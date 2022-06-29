A dynamic invention will soon be unveiled on Colorado State University's new Spur campus at the National Western Center, Axios Denver has learned.

What's happening: This September, one-of-a-kind work from internationally acclaimed artist and designer Jason Bruges will debut on CSU Spur's pedestrian bridge. It can be experienced both inside and from the street level through the glass facade, Bruges tells Axios.

The installation, called "Rotation Index," will draw data directly from the campus' new Hydro building (which has a working science lab dedicated to water) and Terra building (housing programs focused on food and agriculture research), linking the information across one cellular surface.

The "living canvas" — informed by thermal cameras, sensors and more — will be formed from an animated matrix of rings inspired by Colorado's unique center pivot irrigation system.

Image courtesy of Jason Bruges Studio

Why it matters: The artwork will visualize CSU Spur research in real time, essentially bringing experiments to life and offering visitors an ever-evolving experience.

The project was commissioned by CSU through an open call for public works, and is Bruges' first installation in Colorado.

What they're saying: The creation is intended to serve as a "portal into the experiments and research" and an "attractor" for both budding scientists and funding opportunities to further the new campus’ research capabilities, Bruges says.