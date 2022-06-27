Denver-based Urban Sky is expanding its customer base for its high-flying tech balloons.

Details: CEO Andrew Antonio said these balloons can get high-resolution images and data at much lower costs than satellites or aircraft by flying in the stratosphere — the region above where commercial aircraft fly but below low-Earth orbit.

The balloons are about the size of a Volkswagen bus when they launch, then inflate to the size of a car garage, the Verge reports. That's still smaller than most stratospheric balloons, which is why Urban Sky dubs them "microballoons."

The images can give organizations like insurance companies and environmental agencies clear visuals of ground conditions.

Driving the news: The startup announced last week that it's getting into commercial work.

The intrigue: The company, founded in 2019, is developing a thermal camera that can be attached to its balloons to detect and monitor wildfires — which are increasingly common in Colorado — in real time.