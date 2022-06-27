2 hours ago - Sports
Stanley Cup parade through Denver scheduled for Thursday
One of the greatest hockey teams of all-time hoisted the Stanley Cup last night.
- And they're our Colorado Avalanche.
What we're celebrating: The Avs 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended an NHL dynasty and started the hopes for another one.
- Across the Denver area, fireworks boomed in celebration and tens of thousands celebrated at Ball Arena, Larimer Street and on the 16th Street Mall.
Of note: Cale Makar won Conn Smythe Trophy with 29 points in 20 games to become the Stanley Cup playoffs most valuable player.
- He's just the third defenseman to win the playoffs MVP and the Norris trophy for best NHL defenseman, joining hall of famers Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.
What's next: The Stanley Cup rally will start with a parade through downtown Denver on Thursday at 10am and run from Union Station to Civic Center Park.
- You can join the team rally beginning at 9am at Civic Center Park the same morning.
