Stanley Cup parade through Denver scheduled for Thursday

The Colorado Avalanche's 10-year veteran captain Gabe Landeskoglifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
One of the greatest hockey teams of all-time hoisted the Stanley Cup last night.

  • And they're our Colorado Avalanche.

What we're celebrating: The Avs 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended an NHL dynasty and started the hopes for another one.

  • Across the Denver area, fireworks boomed in celebration and tens of thousands celebrated at Ball Arena, Larimer Street and on the 16th Street Mall.

Of note: Cale Makar won Conn Smythe Trophy with 29 points in 20 games to become the Stanley Cup playoffs most valuable player.

  • He's just the third defenseman to win the playoffs MVP and the Norris trophy for best NHL defenseman, joining hall of famers Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.

What's next: The Stanley Cup rally will start with a parade through downtown Denver on Thursday at 10am and run from Union Station to Civic Center Park.

  • You can join the team rally beginning at 9am at Civic Center Park the same morning.

