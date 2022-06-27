One of the greatest hockey teams of all-time hoisted the Stanley Cup last night.

And they're our Colorado Avalanche.

What we're celebrating: The Avs 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended an NHL dynasty and started the hopes for another one.

Across the Denver area, fireworks boomed in celebration and tens of thousands celebrated at Ball Arena, Larimer Street and on the 16th Street Mall.

Of note: Cale Makar won Conn Smythe Trophy with 29 points in 20 games to become the Stanley Cup playoffs most valuable player.

He's just the third defenseman to win the playoffs MVP and the Norris trophy for best NHL defenseman, joining hall of famers Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.

What's next: The Stanley Cup rally will start with a parade through downtown Denver on Thursday at 10am and run from Union Station to Civic Center Park.

You can join the team rally beginning at 9am at Civic Center Park the same morning.

Details.

Go deeper: Why the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup means so much to Denver