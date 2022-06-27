Call it a battle scar.

Details: Shortly after securing the Stanley Cup on Sunday, Colorado Avalanche players dented the most iconic trophy in pro sports

Avs right-winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel dropped the 34.5-pound trophy.

The Hockey Hall of Fame's "Keeper of the Cup," Philip Pritchard, said it's the first time the 129-year-old cup has ever been damaged on the ice.

What they're saying: "Another beauty mark," said the official Stanley Cup Twitter account wrote.