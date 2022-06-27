2 hours ago - Sports

Yes, the Avs dented the Stanley Cup

Esteban L. Hernandez
A Twitter photo showing the dented Stanley Cup

Call it a battle scar.

Details: Shortly after securing the Stanley Cup on Sunday, Colorado Avalanche players dented the most iconic trophy in pro sports

What they're saying: "Another beauty mark," said the official Stanley Cup Twitter account wrote.

