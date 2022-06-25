When venturing outdoors this summer, keep in mind this mantra from weather experts: "When thunder roars, go indoors."

What to know: It's not just a catchy saying; it's life or death. Outside, there's no safe place from lightning, the National Weather Service experts say.

The only safe spots are inside buildings, where lightning exposure is rare but still possible, or in an enclosed vehicle.

What to do: If you can't make it indoors, experts recommend following these tips to reduce your risk:

Descend from mountain ridges, peaks and elevated areas.

Get off of water and away from lakes, ponds and rivers.

Steer clear of barbed wire fences, power lines and other things that conduct electricity.

What not to do: Contrary to instinct, don't shelter under an isolated tree, and never lie flat on the ground.

The often-taught "lightning position" could help, but it's not proven.

What's next: If someone is struck by lightning, call 911. Check the victim for a pulse and breathing, and start CPR if necessary. If possible, move the victim to a safe location, because lightning can strike the same place twice.

Of note: Studies show that many people are fatally struck when little or no rain is falling.