5 stunning Denver homes for sale, starting under $1M

1309 S. Elm St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Our hot homes search this week led us to a Tudor in East Hilltop, a modern marvel in Virginia Village and more.

1309 S. Elm St. — $995,000

Why we love it: This mid-century modern features ample natural light, hardwood floors and designer finishes throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Virginia Village
  • Realtor: Jack Urbano and Peter Blank at milehimodern
  • Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,226 square feet
  • Notable features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning fireplace, fully renovated kitchen with all-white cabinetry and a private backyard with lush greenery.
1309 S. Elm St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
1309 S. Elm St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
2945 Curtis St. — $1,125,000

Why we love it: This charming home offers abundant natural light, a spacious living room and backyard with patio and raised garden beds.

  • Neighborhood: Curtis Park
  • Realtor: Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern
  • Specs: 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,781 square feet
  • Notable features: A statement fireplace, designer kitchen with floating shelves and a tiled backsplash, and a dining room with built-in-desk.
2945 Curtis St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern
2945 Curtis St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern
2635 S. Monroe St. — $2,639,000

Why we love it: It doesn't get much more modern than this sleek sunlit stunner with towering ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and custom floating staircase.

  • Neighborhood: Observatory Park
  • Realtor: Aaron Linkow and Lindsey Baltimore at milehimodern
  • Specs: 6 bed, 6 bath, 5,679 square feet
  • Notable features: Massive finished basement, spacious primary suite with private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace.
2635 S. Monroe St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern
2635 S. Monroe St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern
250 Ash St. — $2,775,000

Why we love it: This charming white-bricked Tudor sits on a tree-lined street, and boasts a brand-new kitchen and a finished basement with a recreation room and gym.

  • Neighborhood: East Hilltop
  • Realtor: Kristin Harris at milehimodern
  • Specs: 5 bed, 5 bath, 4,677 square feet
  • Notable features: Two-car detached garage, cozy fireplace, new roof and private backyard with patio.
250 Ash St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
250 Ash St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
9736 E. 34th Ave. — $1,575,000

Why we love it: This mid-mod home was made for families, offering special nooks and crannies just for kids and ample gathering spaces.

  • Neighborhood: Central Park
  • Realtor: Justin Hawkins at Homie
  • Specs: 4 bed, 4.5 bath, 4,450 square feet
  • Notable features: Upgrades throughout the house, private courtyard with fireplace, private vaulted retreat and new spa bath.
9736 E. 34th Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie
9736 E. 34th Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie
