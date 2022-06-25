5 stunning Denver homes for sale, starting under $1M

Our hot homes search this week led us to a Tudor in East Hilltop, a modern marvel in Virginia Village and more.

Why we love it: This mid-century modern features ample natural light, hardwood floors and designer finishes throughout.

Neighborhood: Virginia Village

Virginia Village Realtor: Jack Urbano and Peter Blank at milehimodern

Jack Urbano and Peter Blank at milehimodern Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,226 square feet

3 bed, 2 bath, 1,226 square feet Notable features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning fireplace, fully renovated kitchen with all-white cabinetry and a private backyard with lush greenery.

1309 S. Elm St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

1309 S. Elm St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This charming home offers abundant natural light, a spacious living room and backyard with patio and raised garden beds.

Neighborhood: Curtis Park

Curtis Park Realtor: Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern

Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern Specs: 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,781 square feet

3 bed, 3 bath, 2,781 square feet Notable features: A statement fireplace, designer kitchen with floating shelves and a tiled backsplash, and a dining room with built-in-desk.

2945 Curtis St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

2945 Curtis St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Why we love it: It doesn't get much more modern than this sleek sunlit stunner with towering ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and custom floating staircase.

Neighborhood: Observatory Park

Observatory Park Realtor: Aaron Linkow and Lindsey Baltimore at milehimodern

Aaron Linkow and Lindsey Baltimore at milehimodern Specs: 6 bed, 6 bath, 5,679 square feet

6 bed, 6 bath, 5,679 square feet Notable features: Massive finished basement, spacious primary suite with private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace.

2635 S. Monroe St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

2635 S. Monroe St. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern

Why we love it: This charming white-bricked Tudor sits on a tree-lined street, and boasts a brand-new kitchen and a finished basement with a recreation room and gym.

Neighborhood: East Hilltop

East Hilltop Realtor: Kristin Harris at milehimodern

Kristin Harris at milehimodern Specs: 5 bed, 5 bath, 4,677 square feet

5 bed, 5 bath, 4,677 square feet Notable features: Two-car detached garage, cozy fireplace, new roof and private backyard with patio.

250 Ash St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

250 Ash St. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: This mid-mod home was made for families, offering special nooks and crannies just for kids and ample gathering spaces.

Neighborhood: Central Park

Central Park Realtor: Justin Hawkins at Homie

Justin Hawkins at Homie Specs: 4 bed, 4.5 bath, 4,450 square feet

4 bed, 4.5 bath, 4,450 square feet Notable features: Upgrades throughout the house, private courtyard with fireplace, private vaulted retreat and new spa bath.

9736 E. 34th Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie