5 stunning Denver homes for sale, starting under $1M
Our hot homes search this week led us to a Tudor in East Hilltop, a modern marvel in Virginia Village and more.
1309 S. Elm St. — $995,000
Why we love it: This mid-century modern features ample natural light, hardwood floors and designer finishes throughout.
- Neighborhood: Virginia Village
- Realtor: Jack Urbano and Peter Blank at milehimodern
- Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,226 square feet
- Notable features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-burning fireplace, fully renovated kitchen with all-white cabinetry and a private backyard with lush greenery.
2945 Curtis St. — $1,125,000
Why we love it: This charming home offers abundant natural light, a spacious living room and backyard with patio and raised garden beds.
- Neighborhood: Curtis Park
- Realtor: Jennifer Johnson at milehimodern
- Specs: 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,781 square feet
- Notable features: A statement fireplace, designer kitchen with floating shelves and a tiled backsplash, and a dining room with built-in-desk.
2635 S. Monroe St. — $2,639,000
Why we love it: It doesn't get much more modern than this sleek sunlit stunner with towering ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and custom floating staircase.
- Neighborhood: Observatory Park
- Realtor: Aaron Linkow and Lindsey Baltimore at milehimodern
- Specs: 6 bed, 6 bath, 5,679 square feet
- Notable features: Massive finished basement, spacious primary suite with private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a double-sided fireplace.
250 Ash St. — $2,775,000
Why we love it: This charming white-bricked Tudor sits on a tree-lined street, and boasts a brand-new kitchen and a finished basement with a recreation room and gym.
- Neighborhood: East Hilltop
- Realtor: Kristin Harris at milehimodern
- Specs: 5 bed, 5 bath, 4,677 square feet
- Notable features: Two-car detached garage, cozy fireplace, new roof and private backyard with patio.
9736 E. 34th Ave. — $1,575,000
Why we love it: This mid-mod home was made for families, offering special nooks and crannies just for kids and ample gathering spaces.
- Neighborhood: Central Park
- Realtor: Justin Hawkins at Homie
- Specs: 4 bed, 4.5 bath, 4,450 square feet
- Notable features: Upgrades throughout the house, private courtyard with fireplace, private vaulted retreat and new spa bath.
