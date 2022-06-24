13 mins ago - Sports

Colorado hosts the best women's soccer team in the world

Esteban L. Hernandez
Colorado natives Lindsey Horan (left) and Mallory Pugh celebrate the USA women winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. Photo: VI Images via Getty Images

The U.S. women's national soccer team will play Colombia Saturday in an exhibition game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Why it matters: It's the first game the American team will play since a landmark equal pay agreement that guaranteed them the same prize money awarded to the far less successful men’s team.

State of play: The friendly match against Colombia is the first of two that the national team will play before beginning 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying games.

  • The U.S. women are FIFA's top-ranked women's team and four-time winners of the Women's World Cup.
  • Colombia is ranked 28th, and has never beaten the U.S. women.

What to watch: Four Colorado natives are on the team's current squad, including Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Windsor), Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor).

  • Pugh will look to replicate the two-goal performance she gave during a 5-3 win over Australia in April 2019 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

What they're saying: Smith told the Denver Post that she was "excited — but also — finally, relieved," adding that the historic agreement is "long overdue and it’s something that should’ve happened a long time ago."

Tickets for the 5:30pm game are still available, or you can watch it on TV on FS1.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more