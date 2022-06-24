The U.S. women's national soccer team will play Colombia Saturday in an exhibition game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Why it matters: It's the first game the American team will play since a landmark equal pay agreement that guaranteed them the same prize money awarded to the far less successful men’s team.

The game also comes days after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which helped increase girls participation in U.S. sports nearly 12-fold.

State of play: The friendly match against Colombia is the first of two that the national team will play before beginning 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying games.

The U.S. women are FIFA's top-ranked women's team and four-time winners of the Women's World Cup.

Colombia is ranked 28th, and has never beaten the U.S. women.

What to watch: Four Colorado natives are on the team's current squad, including Lindsey Horan (Golden), Jaelin Howell (Windsor), Mallory Pugh (Highlands Ranch) and Sophia Smith (Windsor).

Pugh will look to replicate the two-goal performance she gave during a 5-3 win over Australia in April 2019 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

What they're saying: Smith told the Denver Post that she was "excited — but also — finally, relieved," adding that the historic agreement is "long overdue and it’s something that should’ve happened a long time ago."

Tickets for the 5:30pm game are still available, or you can watch it on TV on FS1.