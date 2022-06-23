Denver-Boulder bolster status as growing life sciences hub
The life sciences talent pool between Denver and Boulder ranks among the top 25 in the U.S., according to a report published earlier this month by the CBRE, an investment management firm.
Driving the news: The Denver-Boulder area ranked No. 11 in CBRE's ranking of life sciences clusters, based on available jobs, local wages, cost of living and other factors.
- Cities were ranked by how their scores compared to national averages for these variables, with Denver/Boulder earning a 106.9.
- Boston came out on top with a score of 138, followed by San Francisco (129.8) and Washington, D.C. (126.2).
Why it matters: The metro's acclaimed health centers and universities, including University of Colorado Anschutz's Medical Campus, are deepening Denver's talent pool of researchers, industry experts say.
- The area's growing status as a life sciences hub is also spurring major lab development projects — including a proposed 112,000-square-foot building in Boulder and a 450,000-square-foot lab in Broomfield — at a time when lab vacancy is at record lows.
By the numbers: The Denver area is home to nearly 8,000 researchers in the life sciences field, according to CBRE, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- The region saw a 20% jump in the number of life science workers between 2015 and 2020, with bioengineers and biomedical engineers soaring 116% in the same time frame.
The big picture: Across the country, job growth in life sciences professions has spiked 79% since 2001 to roughly 500,000, per CBRE's report.
