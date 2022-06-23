23 mins ago - News

Denver-Boulder bolster status as growing life sciences hub

Alayna Alvarez
Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

The life sciences talent pool between Denver and Boulder ranks among the top 25 in the U.S., according to a report published earlier this month by the CBRE, an investment management firm.

Driving the news: The Denver-Boulder area ranked No. 11 in CBRE's ranking of life sciences clusters, based on available jobs, local wages, cost of living and other factors.

  • Cities were ranked by how their scores compared to national averages for these variables, with Denver/Boulder earning a 106.9.
  • Boston came out on top with a score of 138, followed by San Francisco (129.8) and Washington, D.C. (126.2).

Why it matters: The metro's acclaimed health centers and universities, including University of Colorado Anschutz's Medical Campus, are deepening Denver's talent pool of researchers, industry experts say.

By the numbers: The Denver area is home to nearly 8,000 researchers in the life sciences field, according to CBRE, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • The region saw a 20% jump in the number of life science workers between 2015 and 2020, with bioengineers and biomedical engineers soaring 116% in the same time frame.

The big picture: Across the country, job growth in life sciences professions has spiked 79% since 2001 to roughly 500,000, per CBRE's report.

