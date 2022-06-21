I have a secret to share with you.

An old friend recently turned me on to a camping spot at Fall River Reservoir, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown, that I decided to check out with my fiancé and the pups over the weekend.

Why it matters: It's increasingly difficult to camp in Colorado without a reservation, especially at a place offering prime mountain views and ample privacy just an hour from Denver.

This area not only offers plentiful camping spots, many of which are nestled next to the fast-flowing Fall River, but also boasts a beautiful lake perfect for kayaking and kicking back with a beer — and it's all for free, without advanced booking.

Details: Fall River Reservoir is part of national forest public lands, meaning dispersed camping is permitted in most spots at no cost, with few exceptions.

The site also allows bicycling, off-highway vehicle riding and RV campers.

Of note: If you go, be sure to check out the 1-mile, dog-friendly loop around the reservoir, a popular trail for birding, hiking and fishing.

For those looking for even more adventure, consider climbing several thirteeners nearby, including Parry Peak and Mount Bancroft.

Be smart: After turning left on Rainbow Road, be prepared for it to be rough and super rocky the farther you go.