Colorado taxpayers will see a $750 refund this summer, an increase from initial projections of $400, according to a legislative economic forecast released Tuesday.

Driving the news: An unexpected surge in income tax collections led to a 21.8% increase in discretionary revenue available in the state budget — the greatest one-year increase in at least two decades.

Be smart: Much of the surplus revenue exceeds the limits in the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights — meaning it must go back to taxpayers through refund checks and an extension of the temporary decrease in the state's income tax to 4.5%.

TABOR refunds will total $3.65 billion this fiscal year, which is "far and away the largest amount we've ever refunded," chief legislative economist Greg Sobetski told state lawmakers as he presented the new numbers.

The refund is $1.56 billion more than what lawmakers anticipated from the March economic forecast.

Between the lines: The refunds typically are issued when taxpayers file returns in the new calendar year, but Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers championed legislation to distribute them in August and September — just ahead of the 2022 election.

Individuals are now projected to get $750, while joint filers will receive $1,500.

The big picture: Colorado's economy is recovering faster than the rest of the nation, particularly when it comes to job growth, but other states are seeing similar upside surprises in tax collections.

In Michigan, revenue projections increased $2.8 billion, or 21%, while Oregon upped their income tax predictions by 17% in June and 10% in New Jersey, economists reported.

Rising inflation and lower consumer demand are expected to slow economic growth in Colorado and elsewhere.

The state anticipates issuing an additional $3 billion in refunds in 2023 because tax revenues will continue to exceed TABOR caps in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Yes, but: Huge taxpayer refunds will have major implications on the Colorado budget.