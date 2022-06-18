How I found this year's Father’s Day gift for my dad in Denver
👋 Esteban here, with a special story to share for Father's Day weekend.
The little gold coin was visible from the sidewalk. It sat in the window of a souvenir shop — the ones that seem to be on so many corners sprinkled throughout the Washington, D.C. area.
The intrigue: I first saw it while walking with coworkers during our Axios retreat in the nation’s capital last month.
- We were in a hurry, so I didn’t stop for a closer look. But a thought crossed my mind: Maybe I should get this for Dad?
Why it matters: My father, Esteban, has very fatherly hobbies. He enjoys fishing, he watches sports on Sundays, and for the past several years he’s collected coins.
What happened: A day after seeing the coin, I knew I had to get it. I hurried back to the shop and snatched the coin directly from its window display.
- I wanted to give it to my dad as soon as I returned to Denver, but things got busy. I didn’t intend for this to be his Father’s Day gift, but I'm glad it worked out that way, and I'm excited to see his reaction.
Of note: My father always me and my three siblings that the only gift he needs on days like this is his children’s company.
- That will always be enough for him, and he’s probably right — as most dads usually are.
The bottom line: I’m still going to get him something if seeing it immediately makes me think of him.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.