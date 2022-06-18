1 hour ago - News

How I found this year's Father’s Day gift for my dad in Denver

Esteban L. Hernandez
Esteban and his dad, Esteban. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

👋 Esteban here, with a special story to share for Father's Day weekend.

The little gold coin was visible from the sidewalk. It sat in the window of a souvenir shop — the ones that seem to be on so many corners sprinkled throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

The intrigue: I first saw it while walking with coworkers during our Axios retreat in the nation’s capital last month.

  • We were in a hurry, so I didn’t stop for a closer look. But a thought crossed my mind: Maybe I should get this for Dad?

Why it matters: My father, Esteban, has very fatherly hobbies. He enjoys fishing, he watches sports on Sundays, and for the past several years he’s collected coins.

What happened: A day after seeing the coin, I knew I had to get it. I hurried back to the shop and snatched the coin directly from its window display.

  • I wanted to give it to my dad as soon as I returned to Denver, but things got busy. I didn’t intend for this to be his Father’s Day gift, but I'm glad it worked out that way, and I'm excited to see his reaction.

Of note: My father always me and my three siblings that the only gift he needs on days like this is his children’s company.

The bottom line: I’m still going to get him something if seeing it immediately makes me think of him.

