How I found this year's Father’s Day gift for my dad in Denver

👋 Esteban here, with a special story to share for Father's Day weekend.

The little gold coin was visible from the sidewalk. It sat in the window of a souvenir shop — the ones that seem to be on so many corners sprinkled throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

The intrigue: I first saw it while walking with coworkers during our Axios retreat in the nation’s capital last month.

We were in a hurry, so I didn’t stop for a closer look. But a thought crossed my mind: Maybe I should get this for Dad?

Why it matters: My father, Esteban, has very fatherly hobbies. He enjoys fishing, he watches sports on Sundays, and for the past several years he’s collected coins.

What happened: A day after seeing the coin, I knew I had to get it. I hurried back to the shop and snatched the coin directly from its window display.

I wanted to give it to my dad as soon as I returned to Denver, but things got busy. I didn’t intend for this to be his Father’s Day gift, but I'm glad it worked out that way, and I'm excited to see his reaction.

Of note: My father always me and my three siblings that the only gift he needs on days like this is his children’s company.

That will always be enough for him, and he’s probably right — as most dads usually are.

The bottom line: I’m still going to get him something if seeing it immediately makes me think of him.