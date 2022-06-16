Denver maxes out another climate-focused rebate

Denver's climate action office has hit capacity on rebates for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

Why it matters: This is the second time the city has reached its threshold for incentives meant to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and shows an eagerness among Denver residents to use more energy-efficient products. The program got underway in April.

Flashback: The instant rebate for e-bikes reached capacity last month after the city got 3,250 applications.

What they're saying: "People are really ready and willing to make that switch to cleaner heating and cooling in their homes," Winna MacLaren, spokesperson for the city's climate action office, told Axios Denver.

The money the city is providing is critical, since this equipment can be expensive, MacLaren added.

Context: The city offered rebates on nine eligible pieces of equipment, including e-bikes and heat pumps. These rebates could cover up to 80% of total installed project costs.

By the numbers: 131 heat pumps — energy-efficient heating and cooling units — have been installed in Denver homes thanks to this rebate, MacLaren said.

Plus, seven heat pump water heaters have been installed. Heat pump units include air-source heat pumps, ground-source heat pumps and mini-split heat pumps. The rebates can be up to $9,000, depending on the model installed.

Heat pump water heaters provide residential heating, and the incentives go up to $3,200.

All units must be installed by June 24 to qualify.

Buzz: There are still several rebates available through this program, including for new electric vehicle home charging stations (up to $1,000) and an electric service upgrade rebate (up to $2,000) that can help update a home's electrical panel.

What's next: MacLaren said the city plans to reopen applications for the e-bike rebate by mid-July.