How to hop on Colorado Avalanche's bandwagon for the Stanley Cup

Alayna Alvarez
Fans cheer on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on May 5. Photo: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

If you weren't an Avs fan before, the passion consuming the Mile High City might now be contagious.

  • For all the newbies, bandwagoners and sports-averse Coloradans, just don some burgundy, blue, silver or black, and we'll help you fake it through the rest.

Key players to know: Nathan MacKinnon, #29, is the 26-year-old star center, who was drafted as the Avs' No. 1 pick in 2013.

  • Gabriel Landeskog, #92, is the 29-year-old left winger and captain, AKA the backbone of the team.
  • Goalies include 32-year-old starter Darcy Kuemper, #35 (who may be injured and stuck on the sidelines), and 32-year-old Pavel Francouz, #39.

The head coach: Jared Bednar is in his sixth season leading Colorado, and has extended his contract through the 2023-24 season.

  • He's known for being a "demanding disciplinarian with a death stare that would shame Medusa," Westword columnist Michael Roberts writes, and is considered one of the top coaches in the league.

What to chant: "Let's go Avs" and "Hey hey hey!" after a score.

  • If the team's down and the Tampa Bay Lightning are en route to a score, yelling "Come on!" is a safe bet.

Traditions: Core to the culture of the Avs is Blink-182's hit single "All the Small Things," which fans faithfully sing during most third periods when there's a pause in play.

Conversation starter: The Avs' Twitter account churns out gold, offering behind-the-scenes musings, puns, summaries and more.

  • Show a friend any of these tweets during lulls in the on-ice action, and you're sure to get a good laugh.

Conversation changer: If the game is going south for the Avs, shift the discussion to dunk on the Lightning by bringing up the salary cap.

  • Tampa's team exceeded the cap last year by putting star player Nikita Kucherov on the long-term injured list — a move that has drawn plenty of controversy.
