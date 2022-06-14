"Firearms" searches spike in Colorado after Uvalde shooting

Data: Google Trends; Map: Will Chase and Jacque Schrag/Axios

New Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "firearms" surged in nearly every congressional district in the country after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

In Colorado, the 8th and 5th districts appear to be the two regions most interested in the term.

Why it matters: The findings reflect intense concerns around gun violence and school safety, and foreshadow how potentially influential those issues could be in this year's midterm elections if public attention holds, Axios' Jacque Schrag and Stef Kight write.

State of play: The Uvalde shooting has renewed the political debate over guns in Colorado.

Since the attack, several municipalities, including Boulder and Louisville, have enacted sweeping restrictions on the sale, possession and carrying of firearms.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the state Capitol for the March for Our Lives rally, urging lawmakers to do more on gun control.

The big picture: A bipartisan group of U.S. senators reached a deal on gun safety regulations over the weekend, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.