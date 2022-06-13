11 LGBTQ-owned restaurants in Colorado to support this Pride month

This Pride month — and beyond — consider celebrating Colorado's LGBTQ+ community by opening your heart (and wallet) at one of the many LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state.

Why it matters: At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back in some parts of the country, patronizing queer-owned companies is a way to show support.

Where to go: From Denver to Telluride, a new OpenTable list identifies 11 places where you can nosh on everything from escargot and pizza to tapas and dumplings.

Be smart: This list is far from exhaustive, so be sure to check out more roundups of local restaurants, bars and other businesses to back this Pride month and throughout the year.