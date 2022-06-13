11 LGBTQ-owned restaurants in Colorado to support this Pride month
This Pride month — and beyond — consider celebrating Colorado's LGBTQ+ community by opening your heart (and wallet) at one of the many LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state.
Why it matters: At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back in some parts of the country, patronizing queer-owned companies is a way to show support.
Where to go: From Denver to Telluride, a new OpenTable list identifies 11 places where you can nosh on everything from escargot and pizza to tapas and dumplings.
- Duo Restaurant (Denver, farm-to-table)
- Hard Rock Cafe (Denver, American)
- Que Bueno Suerte (Denver, Mexican)
- Cattivella (Denver, Italian)
- Aperitivo (Boulder, global fusion)
- Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana (Colorado Springs, Italian)
- YumCha (Denver, contemporary Asian)
- Three Saints Revival (Denver, tapas)
- Ghost Box Pizza (Lafayette, pizzeria)
- Montanya Distillers (Crested Butte, gastro pub)
- Petite Maison (Telluride, French)
Be smart: This list is far from exhaustive, so be sure to check out more roundups of local restaurants, bars and other businesses to back this Pride month and throughout the year.
- The Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce also offers a searchable database of LGBTQ-owned and allied companies.
