11 LGBTQ-owned restaurants in Colorado to support this Pride month

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a rainbow-striped pixelated heart icon on a computer screen
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

This Pride month — and beyond — consider celebrating Colorado's LGBTQ+ community by opening your heart (and wallet) at one of the many LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state.

Why it matters: At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back in some parts of the country, patronizing queer-owned companies is a way to show support.

Where to go: From Denver to Telluride, a new OpenTable list identifies 11 places where you can nosh on everything from escargot and pizza to tapas and dumplings.

Be smart: This list is far from exhaustive, so be sure to check out more roundups of local restaurants, bars and other businesses to back this Pride month and throughout the year.

  • The Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce also offers a searchable database of LGBTQ-owned and allied companies.
