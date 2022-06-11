Local author Kali Fajardo-Anstine's highly anticipated first novel, "Woman of Light," released this week.

Details: Fajardo-Anstine displayed her playful personality during an engaging interview with Ryan Warner of CPR News at a book launch on Tuesday at Tattered Cover on Colfax.

The novel follows multiple generations of an Indigenous Chicano family from the American West, spanning Southern Colorado to Denver.

Several characters are based on Fajardo-Anstine’s family, including relatives she never personally met.

Audience members lauded the first-time author for writing stories about people often left out of mainstream literature, including Chicana and Indigenous women.

What they’re saying: "Every time I would come to write, it felt like I was visiting my friends and my family, and would make me feel really at home and warm," Fajardo-Anstine said.

Flashback: Her debut short story collection, “Sabrina & Corina,” was a National Book Award finalist in 2019.

Fajardo-Anstine will serve as the endowed chair of creative writing at Texas State University this upcoming school year.

What’s next: The full interview is scheduled to air on Colorado Matters on June 24.