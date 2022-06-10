Who's behind the wave of all-cash offers for Denver homes

Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit.

Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.

State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets.

Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright, while others are snapping up houses on hopeful homeowners' behalf before reselling to those buyers.

Much of the profit stems from sales commissions and origination fees.

What they're saying: "We've started to see a lot of disruptors come into this market because this market has been so hot," Weinstein says.

The result is that a record-setting 21% of all offers made in the metro area in March were in cash. Of those, roughly 13% are “legitimate,” but the remaining 8% are institutional programs that are showing up as cash buyers, says Weinstein.

Zoom in: Denver-based Accept Inc. is a fintech mortgage company that helps home buyers close cash home purchase loans within 10 business days and makes money off mortgages.

Since launching in 2019, the company has completed over $1 billion in transactions and seen a "definite uptick" in cash-offer demand, co-founder Nick Friedman tells Axios Denver.

And it's no wonder, "because [cash offers] give sellers certainty," he notes. "They can close quickly and they get buyers extra discounts off of homes."

What to watch: Denver's real estate market is beginning to cool off amid high interest rates and surging inflation, Weinstein says, and the slowdown could mean that cash-buyer programs decrease.