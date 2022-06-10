🖼️ Explore the Clyfford Still Museum free today as part of their monthly series, and check out their new exhibition "Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind."

🚲 The GoPro Mountain Games have returned to Vail for their 20th anniversary, featuring tons of action through Sunday, including the best of biking, climbing and kayaking. Spectating is free.

🎭 Enjoy a weekend of excess and romance at "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," kicking off this weekend at the Buell Theatre. Tickets start at $35.

📣 In light of the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Boulder's MOTUS Theater will amplify the voices of Colorado's undocumented residents with a live show Saturday at the Boulder Dairy Arts Center, featuring poetry, music and more.

🎷 Catch free concerts this Sunday as part of the City Park Jazz summer series, featuring Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra and the Fiesta Colorado Dance Company.

🇵🇷 A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival takes over Denver's Civic Center Park on Sunday, celebrating Puerto Rican heritage with music, dancing and food.

🐕 Zeppelin Station hosts Yappy Hour this Sunday, benefiting the Humane Society of Platte Park. Activities include a fitness class at 10am, and participants can score a complimentary cocktail. A dog adoption event will be held 11am-1pm.