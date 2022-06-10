Hot homes: Mile High listings under $1M
The city's housing market feels ripe for change, as the median closing price for a home fell at the end of May compared to April, per the latest report by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
Yes, but: The decrease was only about a quarter of a percentage point, per Andrew Abrams, chair of DMAR's market trends committee.
The big picture: Price gains are leveling out, and inventory increases could prove to be "early signs that the gravity of higher mortgage rates might be finally starting to pull metro Denver's housing market back to earth," the Denver Post reports.
- The inventory of single-family homes was up 111.6% from 2021.
Here's a collection of listings across the metro, all under $1 million.
1301 Speer Blvd. #301 — $315,000
Why we love it: The mountain views from this quaint open-floor-plan condo are best enjoyed from a deck off the living room.
Neighborhood: Lincoln Park
Realtor: Katie Thomas, Corcoran Perry & Co.
Specs: 1 bed, 1 bath, 637 square feet
Notable features: Bonus walk-in closet. Shared laundry. One reserved parking space and large storage area.
1255 N Ogden St. #607 — $429,000
Why we love it: Amenities at this condo building include a heated swimming pool, sauna, gym, entertainment center, media room, locked bike storage and an outdoor patio area with barbecue for entertaining.
Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
Realtor: Mary Ebel Decherd, Equity Colorado Real Estate
Specs: 2 beds, 1 bathroom, 938 square feet
Notable features: Sixth level, west-facing with city and mountain views. Granite slabs, white shaker cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and subway tile. Wood-burning fireplace and enclosed porch. Dedicated underground parking space.
9097 E. 50th Ave. — $579,969
Why we love it: The open space has large windows bringing in natural light. A wraparound balcony provides generous outdoor living space. Plus this condo sits in a very walkable neighborhood.
Neighborhood: Central Park
Realtor: Ken Greenfield, Corcoran Perry & Co.
Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,676 square feet
Notable features: Modern sun shades, contemporary tile. The primary suite has a large vaulted ceiling with walk-in closet and a five-piece bath, including a large shower and deep soaking tub. Energy-efficient furnace and a tankless water heater.
2250 S. Lowell Blvd. — $649,000
Why we love it: This freshly remodeled, roomy brick home — built in 1954 — has well-cared-for wood floors, a pergola-covered patio and natural light flooding the interior.
Neighborhood: Harvey Park
Realtor: Shannon Garcia, Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,192 square feet
Notable features: Remodeled kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. One-car oversized garage. Egress windows, walk-in closet and a fully updated bathroom in primary bedroom.
1762 Vine St. — $800,000
Why we love it: This home's front porch, hardwood floors and the original fireplace offer the architectural elements that harken back to a past era, while all the essentials have been updated for modern comfort.
Neighborhood: City Park West
Realtor: Melinda Howlett, Compass
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,044 square feet
Notable features: Dining area with rich cabinetry, granite counters and stainless fixtures including a vent hood. Finished basement.
1801 Wynkoop St. #208 — $825,000
Why we love it: Modern finishes combine with historic character in this corner unit in the historic Ice House building. This industrial home enjoys easy access to Union Station, McGregor Square and Coors Field.
Neighborhood: LoDo
Realtor: Courtney Ranson, milehimodern
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,260 square feet
Notable features: 14' ceilings, exposed brick. Freestanding fireplace and hardwood floors. Large windows, outdoor balcony. Two tandem garage parking spaces, a dedicated storage unit and a fitness center.
