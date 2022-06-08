Denver's police alternative program faces doubt amid expansion

What started as a popular pilot program to reimagine policing in downtown Denver is expanding — but community members are raising concerns over its direction and control.

Why it matters: Amid nationwide scrutiny over police brutality, STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) — inspired by a decades-old program in Eugene, Oregon — has proven to be a national model for major U.S. cities looking for alternatives to handle 911 calls involving unarmed people in distress.

Yes, but: Mounting questions surrounding STAR could jeopardize its promising image.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council this week voted to boost STAR's budget by nearly $527,000 on the heels of the program's two-year anniversary.

The funding will allow for five new vans to help serve more people and reach the goal of providing citywide coverage 24/7.

What they're saying: Although STAR's expansion is welcomed generally, "a lot of decisions are being made without the community," says Vinnie Cervantes, who sits on STAR's 15-member Community Advisory Committee.

"There are consistent concerns about its association with police and public safety" that "challenge the community's trust … whether this is a program that they can call as a true alternative" to policing — and "our concerns are regularly disregarded," he says.

Of note: Cervantes and other advocates say the city's controversial civilian-led Street Enforcement Team (SET), another police alternative response tool, is setting STAR back by enforcing "harmful policies," like homeless encampment sweeps.

SET — which has "direct access to law enforcement" if needed and is housed in the Department of Public Safety — is "very contradictory to the values that undergird STAR and harms the ability for the public to trust STAR as a whole," he argues.

The other side: Denver's health department, which oversees the STAR program, tells Axios Denver the city intends to work to "build awareness of the important role of alternative response programs," spokesperson Emily Williams says.

"STAR and SET … represent a critical piece of our behavioral health response to provide intervention and de-escalation for community members in need," she adds.

By the numbers: The STAR program responded to 4,600 calls between June 2020 and the end of May 2022, per city data provided to Axios Denver.

Not one incident resulted in the team calling for police backup, Williams notes.

What's next: STAR's new vans are estimated to arrive in late summer or early fall due to supply chain issues.

In the interim, the city is leasing vans to scale up the program.

The bottom line: STAR has certainly seen success, but "there's still a lot of work that needs to be done" to ensure it's "culturally responsive and contains an element of community-driven control," Cervantes says.