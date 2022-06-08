Classmates rush to sign Colorado boy's yearbook after he was bullied

When his classmates refused to sign his yearbook at Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, 12-year-old Brody Ridder signed his own.

"Hope you make some more friends," he wrote to himself.

What happened: His mother Cassandra Ridder was crushed. Brody started at the school two years earlier, but was repeatedly bullied and had trouble fitting in.

She posted an image of her son’s message to a private Facebook group for parents with a candid message about bullying, Fox31 reported.

Soon, it went viral.

Parents who saw the message shared it with their children — mostly upperclassmen — and it spread quickly. The day after yearbooks were distributed, older students came to Brody's sixth-grade homeroom and lined up to sign his yearbook, filling the pages with uplifting messages.

Some students didn't just sign, but expressed interest in his hobbies and boosted his spirits, even inviting him to get ice cream.

“It made me feel like I was not alone,” Brody told the Washington Post.

The bottom line: “It made me feel like there’s still hope,” his mother added. “Not just for Brody, but for humanity.”