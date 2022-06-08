Classmates rush to sign Colorado boy's yearbook after he was bullied
When his classmates refused to sign his yearbook at Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, 12-year-old Brody Ridder signed his own.
- "Hope you make some more friends," he wrote to himself.
What happened: His mother Cassandra Ridder was crushed. Brody started at the school two years earlier, but was repeatedly bullied and had trouble fitting in.
- She posted an image of her son’s message to a private Facebook group for parents with a candid message about bullying, Fox31 reported.
- Soon, it went viral.
Parents who saw the message shared it with their children — mostly upperclassmen — and it spread quickly. The day after yearbooks were distributed, older students came to Brody's sixth-grade homeroom and lined up to sign his yearbook, filling the pages with uplifting messages.
- Some students didn't just sign, but expressed interest in his hobbies and boosted his spirits, even inviting him to get ice cream.
- “It made me feel like I was not alone,” Brody told the Washington Post.
The bottom line: “It made me feel like there’s still hope,” his mother added. “Not just for Brody, but for humanity.”
